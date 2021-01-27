Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: Is Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak a remake of Denzel Washington's John Q? Here's the truth

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vipul Amrutlal Shah with his home production Sunshine Pictures has been presenting films to the audiences for over a decade. This time, an all new film Sanak, recently announced by the makers is doing rounds among the audiences.

EXCLUSIVE: Is Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak a remake of Denzel Washington's John Q? Here's the truth

Being the talk of the town, there is a speculation that Sanak is a remake of Denzel Washington's John Q, in response to that the source from the production house says, "Sanak is an original story and not an adaptation of any other film. It should not be compared with any other movie, in any manner, as we have worked really hard for Sanak.”

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, Sanak is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, Directed by Kanishk Varma.

The poster of Sanak looks intense, with Vidyut on gun point of the goons, the teaser poster gave a similar hint with a isolated hospital bed with blood stains and a gun. This seems to be an intense watch, an emotional action film.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal gears up for action packed Sanak in new posters 

More Pages: Sanak - Hope Under Siege Box Office Collection

