comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2021 | 4:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s special discount for Sajid Nadiadwala; charges Rs. 125 crores only for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan continues to be one of the most bankable superstars of the Hindi film industry and his market value is a testimony for the same. Ahead of the pandemic, he had signed on for Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the duo had zeroed in on a remuneration of Rs. 150 crores for the film. The world was then taken aback by the pandemic and now, finally, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set to go on floors in January.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's special discount for Sajid Nadiadwala; charges Rs. 125 crores only for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

"Salman Khan is all ready to commence work on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from January. When the superstar met Sajid Nadiadwala to decide on the dates, the producer made a special request to Salman, which he couldn't say a no to. Sajid spoke to Salman and requested him to reduce his remuneration as the market scenario is bad and Salman willingly agreed to do it for his friend, Sajid," a trade source informed Bollywood Hungama.

"Salman has now agreed to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with a remuneration of Rs. 125 crores only, thereby giving a discount of near about 15% to his producer friend. He will however get some share of profits once the film releases, which is the reason why his banner, SKF too, is involved in the film." Interestingly, last year, Sajid Nadiadwala got a discount from Akshay Kumar too. The producer had requested Akshay to slash his acting fees for Bachchan Pandey and the actor willingly reduced it from the initially decided figure of Rs. 117 crore to Rs. 99 crore.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule in Mumbai. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Also Read: Salman Khan responds to a fan who tells him he ‘only knows’ Bhai, says Shah Rukh Khan is also my brother

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez kisses…

Kriti Sanon reveals details of her role in…

Channing Tatum and director Steven…

Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in three…

Salman Khan to greet fans at Antim - The…

Arunachal Pradesh Government signs Sanjay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification