While movie premieres were considered to be a thing of the past (especially pre-Covid 19 lockdown era), producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to relive the era and bring the magic of movie premieres back into action by planning a grand movie premiere for his highly-anticipated next Tadap that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty.

Living up to the name of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid is not just known to be a hands-on producer for filmmakers but also popular for spending lavishly on promotional events before the release of his film. Remember the train journey with the entire Housefull 4 cast and media fraternity?

After a long time, B-town will be witnessing a big movie premiere with Tadap and the brainchild behind the same is Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s learned that a grand premiere of the love story featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will be held in Mumbai on December 1, 2021. If sources are to be believed, the premiere is going to be a grand affair with crème-de-le-crème of Bollywood and renowned personalities from sports, fashion, and corporate backgrounds in a huge attendance.

Sajid, who is very confident of Ahan, has mounted his debut film in a big way and wants to have a grand premiere for the same. Touted as one of the most influential and successful producers of Bollywood, Sajid wants to leave no stone unturned to make sure that the premiere of Tadap turns out to be the biggest one for Ahan.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, Tadap, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria, and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021.

