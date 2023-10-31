On the day of Pooja Hegde’s birthday, Siddharth Roy Kapur announced his next film which will star Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. On Dussehra, the makers took to social media to unveil the title of the film as Deva and revealed that the film will be releasing next year. Now, the latest update on that front is that actress Kubbra Sait, who received fame for her role in Sacred Games, is expected to join the star cast.

EXCLUSIVE: Kubbra Sait to reunite with Shahid Kapoor for Deva

If the sources are true, this will be a reunion of the actress with the Kapoor boy after the duo came together for the latter’s debut web series Farzi. A source close to the actress confirmed about the same and told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes Kubbra Sait will be a part of the film. It will feature Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cop but we cannot divulge any details of her character right now. But she is excited to reunite with Shahid after Farzi”. Pooja Hegde will be essaying the leading lady in this thriller but details of the rest of the cast are currently being kept under wraps.

In association with Zee Studios, the film will be directed by Rosshan Andrews. In an earlier statement given by the filmmaker, he had shared his vision for the film, stating, "I am honoured to be directing Deva, and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that Deva will give a different cinematic experience." Deva is expected to release worldwide on October 11, 2024.

Speaking of her ventures, Kubbra Sait is known for her roles in shows like Farzi and The Trial. The actress has also featured in several films including Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, RK/RKay, Gully Boy, among others.

