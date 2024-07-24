Following the success of the beloved character of Guddu Pandit, Ali Fazal is set to join the cast of Rakht Brahmand as the lead opposite Samantha Prabhu. The ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

The period drama/fantasy series Rakht Brahmand is helmed by the visionary duo Raj and DK, while Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame will direct the series. This will be the next major project for Ali following the anticipation of the release of Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan, and Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam.

A source revealed, “The project is a marvelous vision of Raj & DK, it’s definitely a step forward in its genre of fantasy drama. The cast has finally all been locked and the shoot is set to start next week. Ali will be shooting for the series through August while also completing small schedules of his other projects. The show came to him and the vision of the show was enough to get Ali excited to be part of the series. It’s a really interesting part, something he has never done before both from character perspective and also genre-wise”.

The 6 part limited series is set to commence shoot in Mumbai, starting next week.

