British actress Amy Jackson and her actor-beau Ed Westwick, who were recently in India for work and vacation, are taking the next step in their relationship. The two of them have purchased a dream house in the countryside.

Sharing an update on social media, the pair wrote, “So we’ve got some news we want to share with you… back in April, we completed on our dreeeaaam home. We found the most idyllic country house, surrounded by greenery and FRESH air to breathe (no hard feelings London!) The lil old lady who lived there before had called it home for the last 35 years and you can feel the love as soon as you enter the door. That being said… it needed a revamp - a BIG REVAMP. We’ve been renovating for the last three months and there’s still a long way to go! With a hella lot of Pinterest boards, hammers to walls, along with blood, sweat and tears… it’s all part of the journey on @nestingtiger.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were dating privately for a while before making it official in February of 2022. In their latest interview with Lifestyle Asia, Amy said, “He’s my partner in everything we do. He’s the voice of reason and calmness in chaotic times, he’s direct yet sensitive, an introverted extrovert, able to make me cry with laughter even through some of the toughest times. We share a passion for creating and growing as individuals and as a unit – I’ve never had someone who supports and encourages me to wholeheartedly explore my true self. He makes me feel like I can do anything. And as if that wasn’t enough, he’s the kindest, most caring human being to my little boy, Andreas – I love their relationship.”

Previously, Amy Jackson was engaged to George Panayiotou in January 2019 and gave birth to their son Andreas. In 2021, it was confirmed that the pair had parted ways after over two years of dating. On the other hand, Ed Westwick was in a relationship with South African model and influencer Tamara Francesconi but called it quits after two years of dating.

