Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.07.2021 | 4:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Exclusive – Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik defeated 50 girls and got a role in Rajpal Yadav starrer Ardh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television queen Rubina Dilaik is very happy as she got the opportunity to work in the Bollywood movie Ardh opposite Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. The film will be directed by singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash Muchhal and the shooting will start in September 2021. Music composer turned director Palash is excited to make his debut at direction with talented artists he has cast for his film. He also revealed that Ardh will be shot exhaustively for 2 months and on real locations rather than the sets.

Exclusive - Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik defeated 50 girls and got a role in Rajpal Yadav starrer Ardh

Ardh is the story of an aspiring actor who comes to the city of dreams Mumbai to try his luck in acting. The role of the struggling actor will be played by Rajpal Yadav while Rubina and Hiten will play the role of his support system. Rubina had a strong chance of getting shortlisted for the female role as she had acquired a lot of popularity with her work on television. The actress looked very gorgeous in her look test and seemed apt for the role. She bagged the opportunity by beating 50 girls who had come for the look test. Palash also revealed that he signed Rubina after he liked her in the look test and didn't take her audition. He is fully aware of her acting skills from shows like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which left no chance of doubt on his choice.

Ardh will also mark the reunion of actors Hiten Tejwani and Rubina Dilaik as they had worked together in the hit show Chhoti Bahu 11 years back. Ardh means unfulfilled which happens with the male protagonist as his dreams are unfulfilled in the film. Ardh is slated to have an OTT release by early 2022.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik to make her silver screen debut with Palaash Muchhal’s first directorial starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tollywood star Satyadev is all set to make…

Akshay Kumar to reprise his role of God in…

Akshay Kumar announces professional…

Final schedule of Bachchan Pandey to kick…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar in talks for C. Sankaran…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification