Rubina Dilaik to make her silver screen debut with Palaash Muchhal’s first directorial starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actress Rubina Dilaik, who currently stars in Shakti – Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, has signed her debut film with Palaash Muchhal, who will be directing Ardh in the near future. A few details regarding the film have been released. Palaash has also signed television star Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to begin filming in September of this year.

Rubina Dilaik to make her silver screen debut with Palaash Muchhal's first directorial starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav

According to the reports, Palaash Muchhal's directorial debut will be Ardh, a feature film. Palaash took to Twitter in June of this year to share a photo with Rajpal Yadav, and while he did not divulge much specifics, he simply wrote, “All set to start my next.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik was working for her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik has her Cinderella moment in ice blue strapless corset gown

