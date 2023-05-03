Actor-comedian Abhilash Thapliyal has been making waves in the OTT world in recent years. His performance in TVF's web series Aspirants as the character Shwetketu aka SK was highly appreciated by audiences. In fact, post the success of Aspirants, he also led a spin-off series for his character, titled SK Sir Ki Class. Recently, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Abhilash opened up about the same and recalled being sceptical and scared.

Abhilash asserted, “I come from a lower-middle-class family. We have a lot of self-doubt in us. We are not confident, and it was the same with SK Sir Ki Class. When we were shooting for Aspirants, I was very sceptical about my part because a lot of actors in the series were from the TVF universe. They all were known faces.”

The actor-and-comedian further explained, “When I became a part of it, my first thought was negative only. I asked myself what if the audience won’t accept me? We never think otherwise. Given that Aspirants was a hit, I was sceptical. I thought, "What if the audience won’t be able to understand SK Sir’s universe?”

Thapliyal continued, “But I was pleasantly surprised that people started comparing it with Aspirants. They gave us the same love. I was just lucky that my character SK Sir turned out to be the first TVF character to have a spin-off.”

As Abhilash has been featured in a bunch of films as well, we asked him to explain how the process of prep is different for a film and a web show. In his response, he said, “I don’t think there is a process. In fact, I feel if I was doing TV, I would have worked in a similar way. You can’t differentiate the prep for a film and an OTT project. As an actor, you want to tell a story, and do justice to your character, no matter what platform it is being made for. He concluded by saying, “I think it (differentiating between the platform) will corrupt the effort of an actor if they perform while thinking about the platform it will be released on.”

On the professional front, he will be next seen in Kennedy. The Anurag Kashyap directorial will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year before its release. It stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead.

