Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be making waves, ever since her number ‘O Antava’ in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise went viral; the actress has been steadily making headlines. In fact, apart from films, Samantha has been trending for her OTT project Citadel as well as her constant updates on Instagram. Continuing the same we hear that Samantha has already commenced discussion for her next venture. If what we hear is true, then Samantha has been in discussion with actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma for a new venture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to collaborate with Anushka Sharma for a women-centric film; venture to be produced by Anushka’s brother

“Samantha and Anushka have been having regular meetings and discussions for a new project. The venture in question will be a strong women-centric project that will feature Samantha as the central protagonist”, revealed a source to Bollywood Hungama. Further talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama the source continues, “The yet-to-be-titled venture will be backed by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. However, it is still unclear whether the project will be a proper feature film, or a web series.”

Though currently, more details on the rest of the cast are unavailable, the source reveals that the project will be fleshed out further once Samantha and Anushka have reached a decision. Currently, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has wrapped shooting for her sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, while Samantha is working on the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

