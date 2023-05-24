The much talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali project Heeramandi is well underway, the project that made headlines a while back commenced filming and has been progressing well. However, if the grapevine is true, Bhansali who is only directing one episode of the series is unhappy with certain portions that have been shot by his associates. Apparently, SLB who is known for his keen attention to detail has found certain portions of the series unappealing and has decided to reshoot the same.

Revealing details of what actually transpired a well-placed source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “The sets of Heeramandi are on fire these days, although not physically and more metaphorically. Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is overseeing the entire project, recently watched a few rushes of what was shot, and the filmmaker came back unhappy with certain portions”. Reasoning why the source continues, “Massive sets sprawling 1,60,000 sq. ft were developed for the shoot by Bhansali’s associates. However, they did not meet the keen filmmaker’s eye for detail. Known for his opulent style of filmmaking, SLB felt that certain portions shot by his associates did not meet his expectations, and has therefore decided to reshoot some”.

With SLB ordering a reshoot of certain portions, the cast of Heeramandi will have to redo the entire schedule again. Interestingly, this time around Bhansali will personally shoot the said sequences again. However, with this reshoot, the entire cast of Heeramandi is in turmoil with dates going haywire.

As of now, it remains to be seen how the cast and crew of Heeramandi will manage the new dates. As for Heeramandi, the limited series features an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. The show will be streamed on Netflix this year. The story is based in the pre-partition era.

