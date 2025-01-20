Videos of these activities creating ruckus in theatres, raising objection over the content has found its way on social media.

Amid much controversy, the Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency finally hit theatres across the world last week, after delays and roadblocks. However, the challenges seem far from over. While the Punjab government in India is tackling the protests from the SGPC community who have raised an objection over the misrepresentation of Sikhs in the film, the next location to face challenges is the city of London in England from alleged Khalistani activists.

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut starrer faces protests from alleged Khalistani protesters in London

People share videos of protests in London theatre against the film

Many social media users took to the social media platform X aka Twitter to share videos from a screening in London theatre which was interrupted by alleged Khalistani protesters. In these videos, the protesters were seen entering the auditorium in the middle of the show as they started shouting slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, demanding to stop the screening of the movie. While the protests did not turn violent, audiences were left quite shocked by this incident and many of them also ended up having arguments with these perpetrators. However, the theatre authorities have not yet filed any official charges against these activists despite the issues.

Radicalised Pro-Khalistani extremists in UK are distributing the shows of @KanganaTeam ‘s movie #Emergency in London. This is from Harrow, London. Then our patriots who came to watch the movie fought back, called police on them and they folded their tails between their legs and… pic.twitter.com/y7eVvv8Ktq — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) January 19, 2025

Khalistanis halt screening of Kangana Ranaut's movie "Emergency" in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and west London They gathered at various venues demanding a complete ban on the film. Look, the so called “Yodhe” are showing bravery covering their faces!#Emergency pic.twitter.com/ne4Ew7xByo — Ishani K (@IshaniKrishnaa) January 20, 2025



Kangana Ranaut starrer faces challenges in Punjab

Meanwhile, the SGPC community in the Northern state have penned a letter to the Punjab CM demanding a ban on the release of the film. While no official action has been taken against the film, we hear that the theatre screenings have taken a hit in many cities as the owners are afraid of the protests and their repercussions.

About Emergency

Ever since its inception, this Kangana Ranaut directorial has been facing tremendous opposition as it attempts to bring forth the story behind why Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in India in the 1970s. While the film has been completed for quite some time now, it aimed at a theatrical release in September last year but faced issues with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The latter finally greenlit the project in January this year. Featuring an ensemble cast, the film released on January 17.

