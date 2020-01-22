Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.01.2020 | 6:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Netflix film Red Notice starts rolling

ByMonica Yadav

Hollywood’s action star Dwayne Johnson is re-teaming with Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber for Netflix film, Red Notice. The actor will go on an adventure with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The star cast of the film began shooting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot's Netflix film Red Notice starts rolling

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of the clapboard from the first day of the shoot. “Day 1 of shooting our RED NOTICE has officially begun for @Netflix. Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman. #REDNOTICE♟???? #Netflix,” he captioned the photo.

Red Notice is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is also prepping to portray the role of DC’s supervillain, Black Adam, which is set for 2021 release. Gal Gadot is looking forward to the release of Wonder Woman 1983 which is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix’s 6 Underground. The actor will be next seen in Free Guy.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson passes away

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky Johnson passes…

Rajneesh related films doomed, Priyanka…

Dwayne Johnson to feature in NBC sitcom…

Prince to get all star tribute from John…

Hans Zimmer replaces Dan Romer to score for…

BAFTA 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification