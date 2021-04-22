Multiple Emmy Award winner and renowned talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, has joined the Discovery family, where she will collaborate on a slate of content, it was announced today. Exclusive to Discovery in the natural history space, DeGeneres will develop and produce a variety of specials, series, and documentaries that will bring her unique charm, passion, and wit both in front of and behind the camera. The exciting line-up will highlight the many wonders of the natural world and the incredible wildlife who inhabit it for both Discovery Channel and discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service launched earlier this year.

“Ellen’s dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched… We welcome Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brings her humour, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects,” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual.

“I’m so excited to partner with Discovery. I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the Ring-Tailed Lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery,” says Ellen DeGeneres.

From Discovery and the BBC Natural History Unit, Endangered, follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. In addition to serving as an executive producer, DeGeneres also narrates the documentary, the first time she has done so on a project. Endangered is the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s first non-BBC commission and launches on discovery+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. The slate will be executive produced by Jeff Kleeman, President of Ellen’s AVGP company, and Howard Swartz, SVP Documentaries and Specials, Discovery.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.