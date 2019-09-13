Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has received raving reviews and the critics are lauding their performances in the film. With the movie releasing today, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed in an interview that he initially wanted to recommend ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ name for dubbing Pooja’s voice. Ayushmann in the film plays the role of a guy blessed with the talent of talking in both a man and a woman’s voice.

He plays the role of an adult phone entertainer named Pooja who is just a man trying to make some money with his talent. Speaking more about his role, he admitted to a leading daily that he was going to recommend Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ name to dub for the role of Pooja and that they were trying to figure out the dates since she is in the US. He also thinks that she has got the best voice in the industry. However, later he realised that he should dub his own voice since as an actor it left him more satisfied.

Well, we’re glad Ayushmann dubbed his own voice for the role and he also revealed in another interview that he had to do over 40 retakes to get the voice, tone, and notes right. So, it was hours of hard-work where he had to re-dub for the voice of Pooja.

Also Read: Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana talks about playing Sita in Ram Leela