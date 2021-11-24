Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.11.2021 | 9:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Don’t Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence speaks out about leaked naked photos in 2014 – “My trauma will exist forever”

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has spoken up about her life's worries and how some things will always haunt her. In a recent interview, the Don't Look Up actor stated that having her naked photos exposed by hackers is a trauma she will never be able to overcome.

Jennifer was one of the numerous celebrities, including Rihanna and Selena Gomez, whose personal photos were exposed on the internet by hackers in the 4chan controversy in 2014. “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day,” the actress told Vanity Fair in an interview, adding "Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Lawrence will now star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the dark comedy movie Don't Look Up. Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, and Cate Blanchett also star in the flick. The film is set for Netflix release in December.

The actress made news recently when she attended a screening of the film with Leonardo in Los Angeles, where she was seen with a baby bump. Jennifer, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, wore a lime green outfit to the screening.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield gets emotional talking about his mother’s death; says ‘the grief is unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her’

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BLACKPINK's Lisa tests positive for…

Salman Khan’s powerful introduction in 8th…

Jung Hae In And Ji Chang Wook confirmed to…

Kangana Ranaut in trouble again; FIR against…

SCOOP: Trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83…

EXCLUSIVE: "I am proud to be a television…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification