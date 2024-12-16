Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS “Conspiracy theories” over Punjab spelling and missing flag emoji: “How many times do we have to prove that we love India?”

Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed a wave of criticism over his use of the spelling “Panjab” in a tweet promoting his Chandigarh concert. The spelling choice, commonly associated with the Pakistani side of the region, along with the absence of the Indian flag emoji in the tweet, led some social media users to accuse Diljit of having political motives.

Diljit, known for his pride in his Punjabi roots, took to Twitter to clarify his stance, shutting down what he described as baseless conspiracy theories. Sharing a screenshot of the post in question, he wrote: “PANJAB, kisi Ek tweet mein agar PANJAB ke saath India flag mention reh Gaya toh conspiracy. Bengaluru ke tweet mein bhi ek jagah reh Gaya tha mention karna. Agar Punjab ko PANJAB likha toh conspiracy. PANJAB ko chaahe PUNJAB likho PANJAB WILL BE PANJAB (If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy)."

He further explained the historical and linguistic significance of the term “Panjab,” stating, “Panj Aab – meaning Five Rivers… Hats off to those who are using foreigners’ language (English) to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop, I know. So keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me?”

ਪੰਜਾਬ ???????? Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath ???????? Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna.. Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho..

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna ???? Panj Aab - 5 Rivers… pic.twitter.com/a1U7q8DW5j — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh’s Tour Amid Controversies

Diljit is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which has faced its share of controversies. Recently, the Telangana government issued directives barring him from performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence during his Hyderabad concert. In response, Diljit challenged state governments to ban alcohol entirely on the days he performs, pledging to never sing such songs again if they complied.

The tour continues with an upcoming performance in Mumbai on December 19 and will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

