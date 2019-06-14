‘Dilbar’ sensation Nora Fatehi to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly on a roll. The beautiful lass has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty and will now be seen sharing screen space with the hot and happening URI: The Surgical Strike actor – Vicky Kaushal, in a song about love and heartbreak.

Known for her exceptionally brilliant dancing skills, Nora Fatehi is currently focusing more on performance-based acts and is taking up projects that will have her doing more than just dancing. Recently, Nora has signed an interesting music video where she will be seen acting alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Unlike other music videos, this one shall be narrating a story about love and heartbreak through the medium of a song and Nora will be seen playing Vicky’s ladylove in the track. Speaking about it, Nora said, “The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one.”

The shooting for this B Praak song, which is directed by Arvinder Khaira will be commencing in Shimla soon.

Nora adds, “Arvinder is good at directing music videos that have emotions and stories that connect with the audience. People are used to seeing Vicky act but it’s going to be different to see me in this avatar.”

Apart from this, Nora Fatehi will once again be seen on the big screen in Balta House and Street Dancer 3D.