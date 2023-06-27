Hansal Mehta inks multi-year series partnership with Netflix after Scoop: “This is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has inked a multi-year series partnership with streaming giant Netflix after the release of Scoop, which received much acclaim. This news follows after his web series Scoop released on the platform earlier this month, starring Karishma Tanna, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja.

Hansal Mehta told Variety, “As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with ‘Scoop,’ Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from the scripting, all the way to its marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories.”

Monika Shergill, VP, content, Netflix India, added, “Hansal is a master of his craft and has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal and are relevant to a wide audience. Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no one else. ‘Scoop’ marks yet another success for our series this year and with this partnership we look forward to never seen before stories that audiences will love.”

Inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison”, Hansal Mehta’s Scoop is produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. It marked Hansal Mehta and Netflix’s maiden partnership with the first season of a franchise chronicling the shocking sequence of events that unravel for an unsuspecting journalist.

