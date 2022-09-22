Last week, the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 bid adieu to Dadi aka Ali Asgar, who became the first contestant to be evicted. Now, we hear yet another contestant is going to be bidding farewell but without being eliminated. Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for his role as cricketer Karan Luthra, has been a part of this show. But after suffering a injury recently, reports have it, that the actor has decided to voluntarily exit Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 due to health issues

As per recent reports, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was impressing judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, with his performances, will be quitting the show. Reports have it that Dheeraj injured himself during a performance last week and is currently recouping from it. Considering that the actor is also going through an emotional journey with him turning father in real life for the first time, he is keen on spending time with his son. Amidst hectic dance and acting schedules, the actor seems to be struggling for time which further persuaded him to arrive at this decision.

According to a statement given to indianexpress.com, the source said, “Dheeraj injured himself last week and that affected his performance and became one of the lowest scored contestants. With the injury yet to heal it did not seem feasible for him to continue. He discussed the same with the makers who amicably agreed to let him go.” On the other hand, in a recent Instagram story shared by the actor, he had shared that the Colors channel had sent their best wishes with a cake and get well soon card for his speedy recovery.

Readers would be aware that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya continue to be one of the most beloved onscreen couples on television. The two played the roles of Karan Luthra and Dr. Preetha Luthra in the ongoing serial Kundali Bhagya, which is one of the highest TRP-rated shows of Zee TV. The actor, however, quit the show earlier this year and was replaced by Shakti Arora.

As of now, Dheeraj Dhoopar will return to the small screen in the Colors’ serial Sherdill Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna, in which he will be seen in the role of a stand-up comedian.

