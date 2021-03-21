Veteran actor Dharmendra received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 19. He tweeted about it and posted a video along with it. Now, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is next in line who has been given the first dose of the vaccination.

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram story on Saturday informing that her mother had received the vaccination. Sharmila was seen dressed in white as she was getting her shot by the doctor.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 4.36 crore people have received vaccination in India so far.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

