After Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dharmendra received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 19. He tweeted about it and posted a video along with it. Now, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is next in line who has been given the first dose of the vaccination.

After Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan shared a picture on Instagram story on Saturday informing that her mother had received the vaccination. Sharmila was seen dressed in white as she was getting her shot by the doctor.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 4.36 crore people have received vaccination in India so far.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, watch video

