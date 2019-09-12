Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.09.2019 | 1:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut to learn combat skills and Krav Maga for her action entertainer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut believes in attention to detail and offers something new with each role she plays. Be it Manikarnika or Tanu Weds Manu series, the actor has proven her mettle over genres, time and again. Kangana is currently neck deep in preparations for Thalaivi, which rolls later this year.

Dhaakad Kangana Ranaut to learn combat skills and Krav Maga for her action entertainer

After Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana is also gearing for her mega action entertainer, Dhaakad, which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020. The film aims to give Bollywood its first female-led actioner. When asked about Kangana’s preparation for the role, director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai revealed, “Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her.”

Few weeks ago, the makers of the film had released a teaser where Kangana could be seen firing rounds from machine guns, which gave a glimpse into the scale and the vibe of the movie.

Kangana Ranaut has now revealed that the film is in the same space as Hollywood sci-fi action film series, Resident Evil. “Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. It has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don’t like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious”, said Kangana Ranaut.

Also Read: BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to CLASH with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad on Diwali 2020!

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut to sport four looks in…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic…

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to CLASH…

Aarey Forest: Kangana Ranaut says the metro…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 42 lakhs to Isha…

Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification