Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Coolie No. 1. It is the remake of the 1995 classic namesake film with David Dhawan as the director. The movie has been in the news for multiple reasons, including the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara. The team has now officially started using steel bottles on sets all thanks to Jackky Baghnani and his sister, Honey. The sibling’s duo came up with this brilliant idea of not using plastic hence contributing in saving the environment.

While the stars were extremely proud of this move, the industry couldn’t help but appreciate them for their initiative. Now, even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has noticed their initiative and took to his Twitter to congratulate the team. He tweeted, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

Take a look at it.

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release in May, 2020.

