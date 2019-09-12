Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.09.2019 | 1:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

PM Narendra Modi lauds team Coolie No. 1 for going plastic free on the sets!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Coolie No. 1. It is the remake of the 1995 classic namesake film with David Dhawan as the director. The movie has been in the news for multiple reasons, including the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara. The team has now officially started using steel bottles on sets all thanks to Jackky Baghnani and his sister, Honey. The sibling’s duo came up with this brilliant idea of not using plastic hence contributing in saving the environment.

PM Narendra Modi lauds team Coolie No. 1 for going plastic free on the sets!

While the stars were extremely proud of this move, the industry couldn’t help but appreciate them for their initiative. Now, even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has noticed their initiative and took to his Twitter to congratulate the team. He tweeted, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी. साफ सफाई की शुरुआत घर की सबसे पहली शिक्षा होती है और मेरा यह मानना है कि जिस तरह से स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की शुरुआत आपने की है उसमें हरेक भारतीय को अपना योगदान देना चाहिए. प्लास्टिक के प्रयोग को जड़ से ख़त्म करना हमारा संकल्प है . स्वच्छता के हिसाब से भारत को नंबर 1 बनाना हमारा संकल्प है.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release in May, 2020.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani and sister Honey make sets of Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 plastic free

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Film set of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan…

Sara Ali Khan not stressed about reprising…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

Shah Rukh Khan asks his fans not to believe…

Varun Dhawan says watching UFC live in Abu…

Ananya Panday opens up about her equation…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification