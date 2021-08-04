Divyanka Tripathi became a household name with her character of 'Ishima' in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Recently she was approached by the makers to play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 opposite chocolate TV star Nakuul Mehta. The actress rejected the show as she could not connect with the character and felt she might look older than lead hero Nakuul which will prove disastrous for them and the makers. The netizens even trolled Divyanka after getting to know that she turned down the offer to play the female lead in Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2. But being a boss lady Divyanka handles the trolls in a sassy way.

The rumors are doing the rounds that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee went ahead and auditioned for the lead role after Divyanka's refusal. Much to the makers' surprise she perfectly fitted the role and looked good as they wanted. According to the speculations the production house is in touch with the actress and might sign her soon. The screen test given by her also proved perfect and she was found suitable for the role.

When Divyanka was trolled for rejecting Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2, she had expressed that after being in the TV industry for many years one must get the choice to choose to be a part of the project they are really fond about. After playing the coy and timid character of Gopi in the popular Star Plus serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena participated in Big Boss 13 and unmasked her ferocious side to the audiences.

Also Read: After a heated argument over Pearl V Puri’s case, Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee apologise to each other

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.