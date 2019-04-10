Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.04.2019 | 9:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Delhi High Court orders YouTube to take down PewDiPie videos over racist and derogatory comments towards India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We all are aware about the intense competition that went on between T-Series and PewDiePie for becoming the most popular channel and it ended with T-Series emerging victorious. But that wasn’t all. PewDiePie went on to post two videos targeting India and T-Series. Now a petition has been filed against his channel in a Delhi High Court demanding that the said video be deleted from YouTube. In a verdict passed on April 8, the Delhi High Court has directed YouTube to expunge the defamatory videos and also ensure that the same are not re-uploaded.

Supreme Court of India orders YouTube to take down PewDiPie videos targeting T-Series and India

This ruling comes after T-Series filed a legal complaint contending that in an attempt to surpass T-Series as the top channel on YouTube PewDiePie has been uploading defamatory and disparaging music videos which target not just T-Series but Indians as a community. Further the complaint also stated that the videos contain racist, inflammatory and hateful remarks against Indians.

Keeping in mind these factors, the Delhi High Court has directed YouTube to take strict action against PewDiePie. Furthermore, there is another petition that is expected to be filed against the Swedish YouTube star Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie for his racist comments.

Meanwhile, there is another online petition going on against PewDiePie accusing him of promoting white supremacy on the video streaming website and calling for a blanket ban on his Youtube Channel. As per reports, the petition has gathered over 68000 signatures.

Coming to the case filed in India, it has also been seen that even though PewDiePie had apologized and claimed that the action won’t be repeated on October 2018 after he posted the first derogatory video, the same was repeated once again in March 2019 after T-Series’ victory over PewDiePie. The court believes it has been done in bad taste and that action indeed must be taken against the Swedish YouTuber.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar led T-Series crosses 50 million subscribers on YouTube, gets felicitated in Singapore

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3 - Salman Khan and makers receive…

Varun Dhawan’s fan BOOKED for threatening…

Urmila Matondkar faces charges of making…

Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi - Tamil bilingual…

Has Kartik Aaryan bowed out of Kirik Party…

SCOOP: Will Sonakshi Sinha replace Iulia…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification