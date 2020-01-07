On Sunday, several masked goons entered the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and attacked students and teachers with iron rods. Nearly 30 students were reported to have sustained injuries and were admitted to AIIMS. Soon after the incident, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to condemn the actor; some even hit the streets on Monday evening to protest against the violence.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak, spoke to a news channel about the youth taking to the streets for protest. The Chhapaak actress said that she is proud that people are not scared to express themselves, and the fact that they are thinking about this, and thinking about the future, and irrespective of the point of view they have, the fact remains that it is nice to see.

She also said that she feels proud that people are voicing their opinion, out on the streets, or otherwise and that this has to happen if we want to see any kind of change in our life, or in the society as bringing upon our point of view is necessary.

On Monday, filmmaker and actors including Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dia Mirza, Rahul Dholakia, Ali Fazal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Reema Kagti, Hansal Mehta, Saurabh Shukla, Taapsee Pannu, and Richa Chadha were present at the Mumbai protest on Monday.

