Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2007's Om Shanti Om, starring with Shah Rukh Khan, and hasn't looked back since. Deepika is renowned for her beautiful and distinctive sense of style. The diva is a fashion aficionado and never holds back from experimenting with different looks and outfits, from bold and exquisite to simple and subtle. The actress has frequently grabbed attention for a style that she exudes with grace and confidence. Her followers in the fashion world watch the outfits she chooses to wear on different occasions.

Deepika Padukone looks like a modern Barbie in a white tulle skirt and white monogrammed shirt at Elle beauty awards 2022

When it comes to fashion, Deepika is renowned for defying expectations. Deepika's red carpet appearances are the ideal combination of swoon-worthy and envious-inspiring. The actor continues to crush fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Deepika has a unique sense of sass and style that she can use to make any outfit seem amazing on her. A day ago, Deepika walked the red carpet at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022. The actor donned a gorgeous white costume for the awards event and seemed divine. A basic white tulle gown was given a twist by Deepika, and it turned out beautifully. The actress was dressed in a white gown with white cotton shirt details, including collars, a deep neckline, and folded sleeves designed by Giambattista Valli Paris. The dress had a black belt design at the waist that cascaded into tier-styled pleated tulle elements. Everyone swooned at Deepika's gorgeous appearance in the outfit.

Along with many diamond rings, Deepika added elegant diamond danglers to complete her ensemble for the day. As she posed for the photos, the star wore her hair in braided details with a side split. Deepika looked stunning with only a little makeup. The actress wore a nude lipstick shade, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheekbones.

On the work front, Deepika is currently developing a number of intriguing films. She will next team up with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for the 2023 film Pathaan, which will be released on January 25. The movie, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by War's Siddharth Anand, will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres. The Project K movie, directed by Nag Ashwin, would feature the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress with Prabhas and Disha Patani. In addition, Deepika has the American comedy The Intern, in which Amitabh Bachchan also co-stars, and Siddharth Anand's Fighter, in which Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor play significant parts.

