Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been the face of several luxury brands. The actress has now been roped in as the new brand ambassador of Pottery Barn. As a new member, the actress will help promote the company’s international expansion during this global partnership. Deepika Padukone will also closely work with the team to co-create a collection.

Deepika Padukone announced brand ambassador for Pottery Barn

On Instagram, the brand wrote, “We are thrilled to name global luminary and international icon @DeepikaPadukone as the brand ambassador for Pottery Barn. The actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, will work closely with our in-house design team in San Francisco to co-create a capsule collection that will launch in Fall 2023, celebrating timeless design and quality craftsmanship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottery Barn (@potterybarn)

Pottery Barn partnered with Reliance Brands Limited to expand its work in India. This was followed by their first store opening at Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. “Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide— and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes," said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn’s Chief Design Officer, as per Livemint.

Deepika Padukone continues to expand her reach with global endorsements. In May 2022, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced her as the new ‘House Ambassador.’ She is also the global brand ambassador for Levi’s brand.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an array of line up including Pathaan which is set for January 25, 2023 release. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has a film with Hrithik Roshan. Titled Fighter, it will be her second film with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. She has another film with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, The Intern remake, Singham Again and more.

