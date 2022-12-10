Dia Mirza continues her work in terms of sustainable brands. On her birthday, brand Shumee launched an exciting line of games that she has co-created. As India’s leading sustainable toy brand, this was a defining moment for Shumee when last year, soon after she became a mother, Dia came on board as a strategic investor and ambassador.



Dia has now gone one step further and drawn inspiration from her childhood memories to help Shumee create toys that also honour her love for Mother Earth. She also shared an incredible story of how when she was a little girl, her room had a wooden solar system that her father had built for her by hand. She also was allowed to forage in the verdure around her home and in her school and these experiences sparked Dia’s wonder and love for the planet and all living beings. This love grew into a lasting commitment that led her to become a UN Goodwill Ambassador and a dedicated eco-advocate protecting our planet. This is also what drew Dia to Shumee, where sustainability lies at the core of everything the brand does.

Dia Mirza co-creates games with sustainable toy brand, wants to help with ‘mental, cognitive and emotional development of a child’

Dia says, "My earliest memories are of my parents taking care to create a stimulating, interactive energy around me. Today, as a mother, I try to do the same for my son and can see him growing into a sensitive, imaginative, creative and empathetic individual. I know thoughtful stimuli can make a huge difference to the mental, cognitive and emotional development of a child and this is the kind of intentionality we have invested in this new range of toys and games."

At Shumee, Dia's memory of a lovingly hand-crafted wooden solar system was a turning point and inspired the creation of something that could add indelible value to Shumee kids. After months of hard work, Shumee has launched its exclusive Solar System Playset and Games Co-Created with Dia Mirza. “We’re delighted that Shumee + Dia’s Solar System Playset and Games are ready to sail out into the world on Dia’s birthday,” said Meeta Sharma Gupta, founder of Shumee. “With this, our partnership with Dia has reached a new milestone – we couldn’t have asked for a better co-traveller than her!”

The Wooden Solar System Playset and themed Snap Cards are sustainable, great for freeplay, and perfect to introduce your three-year-old to the planets, sun, and moon. “For me, one of the most important aspects of designing these games was to encourage young children to understand that their identity as citizens of Earth is foremost, that their relationship with the planet is organic and natural since everyone is born as earthlings,” Dia added.

As American writer, poet, philosopher Suzy Kassem said, "Everybody has a little bit of the sun and moon in them." Shumee is more than happy to help little ones to discover that magical wonderland within.

Shumee had a great time designing these toys with Dia, who was involved at every stage, from the concept to their final look and feel. Her attention to detail not only makes her a top-class designer, but it also makes these toys super special. The adventure Board Game is great for older kids to discover how best to save our earth. In the age of climate change, nothing could be a better gift for a child.

