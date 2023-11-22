After the universally lauded documentary I Am Sirat on the Delhi-based transgender Sirat Teneja, Deepa Mehta has moved on to her next project. This time it is literary fiction. Says Deepa, “I am currently working on a feature film based on Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar which is set in Pune. I’m thrilled to be working with Freida Pinto, who is attached to star and produce.”

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next

Freida Pinto will play Antara in this powerful and disturbing mother-daughter story from the Booker-nominated novelist Avni Doshi. Pinto whose career has been going through a rough patch of late, will be shooting in Pune early next year in a non-stop schedule.

In the meanwhile, Deepa Mehta is happy to inform that I Am Sirat is growing from strength to strength, “After our World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, we had screenings at Vancouver International Film Festival. These were followed by our International Premiere at BFI London Film Festival in competition. We are honoured that our Asian Premiere will be at Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 5, 2023. In 2024, the film will be released in March on CBC and CBC Gem.”

