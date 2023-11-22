comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.11.2023 | 10:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next

en Bollywood News Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next
By Subhash K. Jha -

After the universally lauded documentary I Am Sirat on the Delhi-based transgender Sirat Teneja, Deepa Mehta has moved on to her next project. This time it is literary fiction. Says Deepa, “I am currently working on a feature film based on Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar which is set in Pune. I’m thrilled to be working with Freida Pinto, who is attached to star and produce.”

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto on her next

Freida Pinto will play Antara in this powerful and disturbing mother-daughter story from the Booker-nominated novelist Avni Doshi. Pinto whose career has been going through a rough patch of late, will be shooting in Pune early next year in a non-stop schedule.

In the meanwhile, Deepa Mehta is happy to inform that I Am Sirat is growing from strength to strength, “After our World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, we had screenings at Vancouver International Film Festival. These were followed by our International Premiere at BFI London Film Festival in competition. We are honoured that our Asian Premiere will be at Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 5, 2023. In 2024, the film will be released in March on CBC and CBC Gem.”

Also Read: Deepa Mehta on her documentary I Am Sirat, “Sirat’s constant optimism and hope in the face of every challenge drew me to her”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri…

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Hyundai’s initiative…

Varun Dhawan reveals news about Oppenheimer…

Paresh Rawal spills the beans on Hera Pheri…

Priya Bapat cast opposite Nawazuddin…

ZEE5 unveils trailer of Pankaj Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification