South Korean rockband DAY6 member Wonpil, who made his solo debut with Pilmography on February 7, recently reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

On February 8, the group’s label JYP Entertainment issued an official statement updating on the artist’s health. The released statement, as reported by Soompi, reads, “Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. This is to announce that DAY6 member Wonpil has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Wonpil completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of last year. On the morning of February 7, one of his staff members who accompanies him on his scheduled events tested positive, so Wonpil immediately got a PCR test. Late at night on February 7, the result came back positive.” the statement read.

“Wonpil currently has no particular symptoms.” the agency further mentioned. “After he got his PCR test on the morning of February 7, he has been voluntarily self-quarantining. As is standard, he will now continue to maintain self-quarantine and take all necessary measures as required by the disease control authorities.”

“His entire work schedule has been canceled or postponed, and we will release updates about this depending on the artist’s condition.”

Further concluding the statement, the agency said, “We apologize for causing concern to all the fans who had waited for so long for Wonpil’s new start. We will do our best for his treatment and recovery, with his health as the top priority, so that he can meet fans in good health soon. Thank you.”

The South Korean musician dropped his first solo album, the 10-track Pilmography on February 7 (today) alongside a music video for title track ‘Voiceless’. However, the plans for promoting his recent release stand postponed as the artist contracted the virus and is now under quarantine.

Wonpil debuted in 2015 as a member of DAY6, which is known for its songs 'Congratulations' (2015), 'You Were Beautiful' (2017), 'Days Gone By' (2018) and 'Zombie' (2020). He is tasked with vocals, keyboards and synth in the band.

Also Read: DAY6’s Wonpil to drop his debut solo album Pilmography on February 7, releases mood film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.