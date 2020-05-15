Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.05.2020 | 3:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree joins Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree joins Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut’s next film, Thalaivi, is a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and the makers of the film had earlier revealed Kangana’s look at Thalaivi and Arvind Swami’s look as MGR.

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree joins Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi

It has now been revealed that the film also stars Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. Speaking on her role, Bhagyashree said, “I play a key role in the film and my character brings about a turning point in 'Thalaivi’s life. Kangana and I have a lot of scenes together, and the entire team loved our on-screen chemistry. It was fun working with her because she is a fantastic artiste, who puts a lot into her performances. It was great to get back to the set after a very long time.”

When asked about working with Kangana, she said, “I had first met Kangana in 2006, when she had just started her career. Even on the set of Thalaivi, she is extremely respectful, and greets me as soon as she reaches the set.”

Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make a comeback with film starring Prabhas

More Pages: Thalaivi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

Shah Rukh Khan urges everyone to contribute…

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification