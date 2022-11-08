Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk. Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

The film’s cast also includes returning actors Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are among the newcomers. Screenplay comes from Lord and Miller along with David Callaham. Into the Spider-Verse directors Peter Ramsey and Bob Persichetti will serve as executive producers, alongside Aditya Sood.

Plot details for the sequels are being hushed by the creators. The first film Into the Spider-Verse was a massive hit when it debuted in 2018, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. As per reports, Sony is currently working on two sequels for the animated trilogy with a third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters in June 2023, while the second, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to open in March 29, 2024

