Last Updated 22.04.2019 | 10:43 PM IST

CONFIRMED! Katrina Kaif to play Akshay Kumar’s wife in Sooryavanshi; here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about her role

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Katrina Kaif is all set and raring to go to impress us with her powerful act in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The two will be paired up after nine years and now nothing seems to stop them from delivering a superhit soon. While there were rumours that she has been roped in for the cop caper, there was no announcement about the same until now. Kaif will play Akki’s wife and will fight corruption in the film which will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and wrote, “Super excited to join the team of Sooryavanshi with the incredible @itsrohitshetty for the first time , can’t wait to be back on set with @akshaykumar after soooooo long my 1st film with @dharmamovies and @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms.” Katrina has already shot for the poster.

A source close to the movie revealed that since Akshay and Katrina have given many hit movies in the past, Kumar always suggested Kat’s name for films she kept turning them down because she needed a strong role. She finally landed one with Sooryavanshi.


Katrina Kaif has just completed Bharat with Salman Khan.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan clears the air about Katrina Kaif’s exit from Street Dancer 3D

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

