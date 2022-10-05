Coldplay has announced it is postponing its Brazil shows in its world tour after fronter Chris Martin came down with a "serious lung infection."

Coldplay postpones Brazil shows as Chris Martin recovers from ‘serious lung infection’

On Tuesday, the British band, who are currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, announced on social media that they will be postponing their upcoming eight shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo after lead singer Chris Martin recently contracted a "serious lung infection."

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," the band wrote on Instagram. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks."

The statement continued, "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates." In their statement, Coldplay noted that ticket refunds will also be available.

The band added, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible," they concluded. "To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Coldplay was originally set to perform at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro October 11-12 before playing six nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo October 15-22. As of right now, the band said that they're attempting to "lock in the new dates" and will provide more information in the future.

The band is still set to perform 10 concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 22 - November 8. That includes a global livestream broadcast of their concert at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 28. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at the point of purchase.

