Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took the internet by storm with pictures of their dreamy wedding. The duo tied the knot on October 4. However, the couple has been married for 2.5 years.

Amid the wedding festivities of ‘RiAli’, their spokesperson has clarified in a statement that the couple registered their wedding two-and-a-half years ago and are currently ‘celebrating their union with friends and family. The statement also gave reference to a social media post they shared on September 29.

For the unversed, the newlywed couple issued a joint statement via an audio recording on Instagram. In the audio-post, they spoke about how they ‘formalised their union’ in 2020 but had to wait to celebrate it because of the pandemic. It began with Richa saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all.”

Later, Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.” They then said, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.”

The couple hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The reception was attended by several of their peers from Bollywood. Earlier, they organised wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow. Speaking on the same, the spokesperson further added, “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lakhnavi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage.”

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their first collaboration Fukrey. After dating each other for seven years, they finally tied the knot.

