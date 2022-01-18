comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2022 | 4:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

CIX member Bae Jin Young to star in lead role in silver screen debut

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean singer-turned-actor Bae Jin Young, who is a member of K-pop group CIX, will make a debut on the silver screen through a movie created in collaboration with Thai and Singaporean production companies.

CIX member Bae Jin Young to star in lead role in silver screen debut

As per a report by Koran JoongAng Daily, Bae Jin Young is set to appear in a film that will be created in collaboration with Thai and Singaporean production companies, according to his agency C9 Entertainment. The title, genre or any information related to the film, has not been disclosed to the public as of yet. The artist will star as the male lead in the film alongside Xu Bin and Damien Teo, both popular actors in Singapore.

A spokesperson from CIX told Korea JoongAng Daily, “Bae is currently filming and more information related to the film will be revealed later.”

Bae Jin Young debuted as a member of Wanna One after participating in audition program Produce X 101. After the group’s disbandment, he joined CIX in 2019. The 21-year-old singer-actor took on his first lead role in web series User Not Found (2021-22), a teen drama centering on romance and friendship in high school.

Also Read: From BTS to TWICE, SEVENTEEN to TXT, Baekhyun to IU – 25 Korean songs that defined 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Former T-ara member Soyeon to tie the knot…

The Silent Sea star Bae Doona reunites with…

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey to…

Crash Landing On You, Hotel Del Luna, M and…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry provide meals…

Theatres in Amravati, Maharashtra are shut…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification