Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffered a heart attack. The reports state that it happened during Diwali festivities and she was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. They were all in Panchgani at Aamir's holiday home when reportedly the health scare happened.

Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain suffers heart attack, admitted to Breach Candy hospital

As per an Etimes report, Zeenat Hussain is now recovering well and is stable. Her condition and vitals are good and she is recuperating. Aamir Khan and other family members are reportedly in hospital with her.

Aamir Khan is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain In June, the actor celebrated his mother's birthday.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in RS Prasanna's project. The said film is the official remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The film will reportedly star Anushka Sharma and is already in pre-production stage. Campeones meaning Champions is a sports comedy-drama set against the backdrop of basketball where an arrogant coach is forced to do community service and train a team with developmental disabilities. The film starred Javier Gutierrez, Jose de Luna, Gloria Ramos, Roberto Chinchilla, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Mariano Llorente, Daniel Freire, and Juan Margallo. It was directed by Javier Fesser. The film was the biggest national box office hit of the year.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan faced quite a failure with this last release Laal Singh Chaddha. While the film released on August 11, it failed to create any magic at the box office. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It was helmed by Advait Chandan.

