Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 postponed by Warner Bros

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Coronavirus outbreak has hit showbiz. Productions have been halted and films have been postponed amid this pandemic. After shutting down the productions of several films, two more films have been delayed by Warner Bros. The highly awaited film Tenet, helmed by Christopher Nolan, is being pushed back from its original release date. The tentpole film, which was earlier scheduled for July 17, will now release two weeks later on July 31. Interestingly, the film will now release on the 10th anniversary of Nolan's critically acclaimed film Inception.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope, and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group to Variety. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to Tenet's opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Warner Bros. has also once again delayed Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984. Earlier, it was scheduled for June release. Then, it was given a new date, August 15. The Patty Jenkins directorial will now hit the theatres on October 2, 2020. "The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait," Gal wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson says Christopher Nolan's Tenet is quite complicated and he was clueless during the shooting

