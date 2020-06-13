Back in 2015, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Bajirao Mastani which was fronted by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Now, it is getting a revamp with a stage musical with Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj as the creative director.

The musical, based on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Bajirao Mastani, will be directed by Maitreyee Pahari. Actor Rajniesh Duggal is stepping into the shoes of Peshwa Bajirao with Kathak dancers Shailja Nalwade and Anusua Majumdar playing Mastani and Kashibai respectively.

Rajniesh was quoted saying, "I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji for the musical. This is something I have never done before. While initially, the plan was to take it to different cities and countries there is a possibility that it will go online. The talks are still on."

The musical features nine-ten musical sequences with 50 dancers and 12 actors from all across the country. Including ‘Malhari’, they have retained seven of the original songs from the film.

