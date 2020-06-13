Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.06.2020 | 11:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani gets stage revamp, Rajneish Duggal to play Peshwa Bajirao

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in 2015, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Bajirao Mastani which was fronted by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Now, it is getting a revamp with a stage musical with Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj as the creative director.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani gets stage revamp, Rajneish Duggal to play Peshwa Bajirao

The musical, based on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Bajirao Mastani, will be directed by Maitreyee Pahari. Actor Rajniesh Duggal is stepping into the shoes of Peshwa Bajirao with Kathak dancers Shailja Nalwade and Anusua Majumdar playing Mastani and Kashibai respectively.

Rajniesh was quoted saying, "I am extremely glad to have been trained under the guidance of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji for the musical. This is something I have never done before. While initially, the plan was to take it to different cities and countries there is a possibility that it will go online. The talks are still on."

The musical features nine-ten musical sequences with 50 dancers and 12 actors from all across the country. Including ‘Malhari’, they have retained seven of the original songs from the film.

ALSO READ:

More Pages: Bajirao Mastani Box Office Collection , Bajirao Mastani Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

Due to financial crunch, actor Ashiesh Roy…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic…

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification