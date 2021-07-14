Bollywood Hungama

Chotti Bahu fame Avinash Sachdev admits to taking a break from his relationship with girlfriend Palak Purswani

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Avinash Sachdev finally decided to speak on his alleged breakup rumors with girlfriend and actress Palak Purswani. Palak and Avinash had met each other at an event in 2018 which made them friends and eventually a couple. The actors had even participated in Nach Baliye Season 9 to make their relationship public. Vishal and Palak later went ahead and formalized their relationship by having a Roka ceremony with families and friends in attendance. But since a few weeks, there have been rumors of the duo calling it quits.

Avinash Sachdev said that their relationship is on the back burner but they have not ended it yet. He also shared that their relationship is in trouble due to trust issues between them. They both mutually decided to press the pause button and give each other space to sort things out. The reason being the lockdown and no time to be there with each other has resulted in the rift. Both of them are living with their parents and the distance has grown wider. Like every couple, they are also having some misunderstanding but they haven't taken an impulsive decision and called it quits.

Palak and Avinash have not decided to separate as their families might get tangled in between. They also have opened a restaurant together which can also impact it if their relationship ends. So as of now both of them have decided to give each other space and leave everything else on time. On the other hand, Palak Purswani had also cleared that currently; they are suffering a communication gap and trying to solve it by taking a break from each other. She also said that as they are very busy on the work front talking and solving the issue has been a burden. The gossip around their breakup became viral after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Avinash Sachdev was in a relationship with Rubina Dilaik, his co-star from Choti Bahu but called it quits in 2013. He later went on to marry his co-star, Shalmalee Desai from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir but got divorced in 2017.

