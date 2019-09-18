Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.09.2019 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Ali Zafar slapped with Rs. 2 billion lawsuit by Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pakistani musician Meesha Shafi has reportedly filed a lawsuit worth Rs. 2 billion against singer-actor Ali Zafar. The damage suit filed by Meesha includes Rs. 1 billion that she claimed for her harmed reputation and Rs 1 billion is meant to compensate for the mental torture and agony, reports state. She has also asked the court to declare Ali’s statements about her as false, malicious and defamatory.

Ali Zafar slapped with Rs 2 Billion lawsuit by Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Shafi, in an elaborate social media post, accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her in more than one occasion. “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children,” she wrote.

Misha’s complaint, however, was dismissed by a Lahore court and Ali also filed a case of defamation against her. “I have been quiet about all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets were posted against me, like a campaign every time a big event comes. But it’s time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to take strict legal action,” a statement by him read.

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay brothers…

Tiger Shroff performs a one-shot action…

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification