Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 7:29 PM IST

BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19  and in-home quarantine; other members test negative 

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

South Korean juggernaut BTS member V, real name Kim Taehyung, has tested positive for COVID-19. has undergone surgery. According to the statement released by his agency on Tuesday, V becomes the fifth member of BTS to have been diagnosed with OVID-19 following SUGA, RM, Jin, and Jimin.

BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19  and in-home quarantine; other members test negative 

According to a statement by BIGHIT Music released on the social networking platform Weverse, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

The statement further revealed BTS members took pre-emptive tests and tested negative. "There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the statement concluded.

We wish speedy recovery to V.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis; tests positive for COVID-19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

