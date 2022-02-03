comscore

BTS’ Jimin assures fans about his fast recovery post surgery for appendicitis

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean juggernaut BTS member Jimin shared his health updates on the band’s fan community platform Weverse and assured his fans that he would be “discharged from hospital soon.”

BTS’ Jimin assures fans about his fast recovery post surgery for appendicitis

On Thursday, Jimin shared his first post since surgery on Weverse saying that he was “sorry to cause concern” to fans and that he was “on the way to a fast recovery.”, as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily. “Please wait for a moment. I’ll recover soon and come back,” he further added.

The 26-year-old musician recently underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on January 31, and also tested positive for COVID-19. BTS’ agency BigHit Music shared in a statement earlier that the singer was “experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.”

Earlier, Jimin’s fellow group member and close friend Kim Tae Hyung, aka V, shared a couple of throwback pictures with his ‘beloved family’. In the first picture, V can be seen taking a selfie with Jimin. In another picture, the singer can be seen posing with his fellow group members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, BTS are currently on a break post their SoFi Stadium sold out 4-day concerts last year.

Also Read: BTS’ Jimin undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis; tests positive for COVID-19

