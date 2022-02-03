This year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are out. Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among the nominees. The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, about the 17 artists and groups being considered for 2022 induction, the head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, John Sykes said, “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.”

Congratulations to the #RockHall2022 Nominees. Read more about our new crew at https://t.co/e8fGw8H24L pic.twitter.com/hscib6c5Bt — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2022

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Beck and Simon are also in their first year of eligibility.

