comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.02.2022 | 1:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

This year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are out. Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among the nominees. The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, about the 17 artists and groups being considered for 2022 induction, the head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, John Sykes said, “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture.”

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Beck and Simon are also in their first year of eligibility.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails the Dolly Parton Challenge like the boss lady that she is!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play cult leader Jim…

Rapper Honey Singh asked to submit voice…

Brahmāstra assets to be unveiled all through…

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series forays into…

Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal to star in The…

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie set to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification