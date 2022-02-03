The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was discovered dead of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Brooklyn flat in September 2021 and as per reports, the authorities have charged a group of men in connection with the actor’s fatal overdose.

According to People publication, on Wednesday, a New York federal court announced narcotics conspiracy charges against four alleged members of a drug trafficking organization, believed to have played a role in selling lethal fentanyl-laced heroin to Michael K. Williams.

Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci, are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin. If found guilty, they will receive prison sentences between five and 40 years. Irvin Cartagena, who was seen on camera handing Michael the drugs on a Brooklyn sidewalk, was charged with directly causing the actor’s death, authorities said.

“Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K Williams.” U.S. District Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

He added, “This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”

According to The Guardian, Michael’s death was investigated by the New York City police department, but the charges were brought by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who revealed that the suspects had been under surveillance even before the actor’s fatal overdose in September.

Michael K. Williams, a five-time Emmy nominee, rose to fame in 2002 through his critically acclaimed role as Omar Little on the HBO drama series The Wire. The actor, most recently, delivered another acclaimed performance in HBO's Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination in July.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.