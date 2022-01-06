comscore

BTS cancels US trip following postponement of Grammys 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean juggernaut BTS had to cancel their plans of visiting the U.S. as the 2022 Grammy Awards got postponed, due to the recent Omicron variant concerns. The ceremony was originally scheduled to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on January 31.

According to Soompi, the Recording Academy (organizer of the event) shared, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, we have postponed the 64th Grammys.”

Big Hit Music also stated, “We were preparing to attend the awards ceremony, but we stopped discussion after hearing the news of the postponement. However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch.”

BTS earned a Grammys nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the second consecutive year but due to the postponement of the show, they had to cancel flying to the U.S.

This is the second time the Grammys were postponed. Last year as well the ceremony was originally supposed to happen on January 31 but was moved up and finally happened on March 14.

Also Read: Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish receive nods

