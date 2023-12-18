The year 2023 is going to end with a bang, thanks to the releases of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. And now, the birthday bash of Anand Pandit has added to the excitement. It’s already become a talking point in the industry circles as it’s going to be a grand bash, probably the biggest of the year. Bollywood Hungama reported last week that Amitabh Bachchan, Vishal-Shekhar and Sonu Nigam have confirmed their participation. Now, it has come to light that some of the biggest names of Bollywood will also make their presence felt at this bash.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan expected to attend Anand Pandit’s GRAND 60th birthday bash

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, etc, are expected to be a part of the 60th birthday party of Anand Pandit. It’ll be held on Thursday, December 21, incidentally, the same day that Dunki releases.

The party will be held at Hotel Tulip Star, Juhu, Mumbai where the preparations are already in full swing. Sources claim that it’ll be a party to watch out for in terms of scale, grandeur and star power and will be talked about among industry members as well as netizens.

Earlier, it was reported that Sonu Nigam will play the host while Vishal-Shekhar will be performing at the event. Besides his 60th birthday, the producer will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of his successful real estate company, Lotus Developers.

Anand Pandit's Anand Pandit Motion Pictures have been associated with several significant films in the past like Satyameva Jayate (2018), Great Grand Masti (2016), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sarkar 3 (2017), PM Narendra Modi (2019), Section 375 (2019) etc. In recent times, he produced the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre (2021) and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull (2021). He also backed successful Gujarati films like Fakht Mahilao Maate (which also starred Amitabh Bachchan), Tron Ekka, etc.

