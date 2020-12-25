It was recently revealed that Aamir Khan is no longer a part of Vikram Vedha remake and soon after, it was confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will however continue to be a part of the film. It has now come to our notice that Bollywood superstar, Hrithik Roshan has come on board the adaptation of this Tamil classic crime thriller.

“Hrithik Roshan has been in talks for the film for a couple of months and he has finally agreed on doing the film. In-fact, Hrithik was in talks for the film even before they reached out to Aamir, however, things didn’t materialise back then. But as they say, its life coming full circle now, and the film is back in Hrithik’s kitty,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that this will be the silver jubilee film of Hrithik’s career.

Before moving on to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will complete shooting for his digital debut, Night Manager for Disney+ Hotstar. “He is all excited to play two diametrically different characters – one stylish and other a raw rustic gangster in 2021. This has always been his style of working by jumping from one extreme to the other,” the source added.

Apart from the two projects, Hrithik Roshan also has his superhero franchise, Krrish 4, and Sidharth Anand’s Fighters and War 2 under his kitty. The film will be directed by Pushkar – Gayatri, who helmed the original film too.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.