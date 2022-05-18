Those of us who have been lucky enough to see Kangana Ranaut’s Kill Bill act in her on-release actioner Dhaakad will vouch for the fact that she is steps ahead of Uma Thurman in Kill Bill. Kangana as Agent Agnee in Dhaakad is super-agile and fabulously flexible. Far more so than some of Bollywood’s major action heroes.

“All her action scenes have been choreographed by a team of international action directors,” says producer Sohel Maklai proudly. There is every possibility of Kangana returning as Agent Agnee in the sequel to Dhaakad. The producers are working on building Kangana’s character into an ongoing franchise. Arjun Rampal who is super-dynamic as the arch-villain in Dhaakad will also return in the sequel.

This is not the first time that Kangana would be part of a franchise. She has done Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Her all-new action avatar in Kangana is a first for Hindi cinema.

